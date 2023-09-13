1 Quinn Ewers Texas Longhorns QB

The rules are pretty simple. If you go into Tuscaloosa and hand Alabama its first home loss since 2019, doing so by a margin no other team has done since Nick Saban came to town in 2007, you'll be No. 1 in these rankings. I was already high on Ewers and had been cramming him in here higher than he deserved. After leading Texas to its biggest win since Vince Young sprinted into the end zone at the 2006 Rose Bowl, he's left me no choice. (Last: 5)

2 Caleb Williams USC Trojans QB

While Williams falls to No. 2 this week, my opinion on him hasn't changed. He's still the best QB in the country and should be the Heisman favorite, even though the odds of him winning the Heisman again are low. Williams has tallied 13 total touchdowns in three games. Only four of the 70 passes he's thrown this season have come in the fourth quarter because he's been chilling on the sideline by then. Seriously, Williams has played six snaps in the fourth quarter and only 30 in the second half of games so far. Imagine the numbers he'd have if the Trojans were forced to keep him on the field. (1)

3 Sam Hartman Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB

Sam Hartman loves life in South Bend, Indiana. He's averaging 11.4 yards per attempt through three games and has thrown 10 touchdowns, which ties him with Hawaii's Brayden Schager. Only Caleb Williams has thrown more scoring strikes. Hartman even got to slay the NC State dragon that had dogged him during his years at Wake Forest. I have a sneaking suspicion that Hartman wasn't simply a product of Wake's slow mesh offense, you guys. (3)

4 Shedeur Sanders Colorado Buffaloes QB

Sanders wasn't included in our preseason rankings, but it hasn't taken him much time to climb to the top five. If Heisman ballots were handed out today, Sanders would win. Not only is Sanders producing on the field (451.5 yards per game, seven total TDs), but he's generating hype and attention off it. All these things matter in the QB Power Rankings. (Not Ranked)

Washington hasn't grabbed much spotlight nationally yet this year, so if you're wondering if Penix is still out there firing lasers to receivers at every nook and cranny of a football field, he is. Penix threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns in the opener against Boise State and followed it up with another 409 yards and three more touchdowns against Tulsa. (6)

6 Jordan Travis Florida State Seminoles QB

Travis and the Seminoles booted Jayden Daniels out of our rankings in Week 1 after trouncing LSU 45-24. Travis finished the game with 342 yards passing, 38 rushing yards and five total TDs. However, Jordan looked pretty mediocre last week against Southern Miss. The Noles won 66-13, but Travis completed only 51.7% of his passes for 6.0 yards per attempt. The LSU win props him up, but we must teach Mr. Travis to pump up those numbers against inferior competition. They all count, my man. (8)

7 Drake Maye North Carolina Tar Heels QB

Maye falling five spots isn't a statement on what I think of him as a player or NFL prospect. I'd still have him at No. 2 behind Caleb Williams. This is more about others stepping up and having better starts to the season while Maye has been pretty ordinary. He's only thrown two touchdowns (and rushed for a third) in two games with two interceptions. He's completing over 72% of his passes but averaging only 7.7 yards per attempt. He's a first-round pick putting up game-manager numbers. I don't get it. (2)

8 Bo Nix Oregon Ducks QB

OK, there's one former SEC QB in the rankings this week. Nix put up monster numbers in the opener against Portland State and followed it up with another solid game in a comeback against Texas Tech last week. Still, as solid as he's been, Nix doesn't have the juice that the guys ranked above him do at the moment. (4)

9 Tyler Van Dyke Miami (FL) Hurricanes QB

I had Van Dyke in these rankings at the start of last season because I had sky-high hopes for him coming off a 2021 season that saw him throw for 25 touchdowns to six interceptions. Then, 2022 happened, and I feared TVD would never be seen here again. Well, after you throw for 374 yards and five touchdowns against Texas A&M to lead Miami to its most significant win in a while, you return to the QB Power Rankings. The Van Dyke I saw against the Aggies was the Van Dyke I envisioned following the 2021 season. If he keeps playing like that, The U will be back. (Not Ranked)

10 Jalon Daniels Kansas Jayhawks QB