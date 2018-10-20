College football scores, schedule, games today: Oklahoma wins big; Clemson takes on NC State
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 8 all Saturday long
Week 7 of the college football season was a wild slate that shook up the landscape a bit, but that's generally how the month of October works. Saturday we move along with Week 8 action, and there are plenty of big-time matchups to get excited about. The day begins with No. 6 Michigan looking to keep its momentum going when it travels to battle rival No. 24 Michigan State. Later in the afternoon, No. 1 Alabama takes on Tennessee while No. 3 Clemson could be tested at home by No. 16 NC State in an ACC Atlantic Division clash. To cap off the night, No. 2 Ohio State faces Purdue, No. 5 LSU welcomes in No. 22 Mississippi State to Death Valley and No. 12 Oregon heads to Pullman, Washington, to battle No. 25 Washington State as the Pac-12 race heats up.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 8. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Week 8 college football schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 9 Oklahoma 52, TCU 27 -- Box score
No. 6 Michigan at No. 24 Michigan State -- Fox -- LIVE updates
No. 1 Alabama at Tennessee -- CBS -- LIVE Updates
No. 16 NC State at No. 3 Clemson -- ESPN -- GameTracker
No. 22 Mississippi State at LSU -- 7 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks
No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington State -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks
No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC -- Preview, picks
USC at Utah -- 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Network -- Preview, picks
Click here for the full Week 8 college football scoreboard.
Colorado to be without top wideout vs. Washington
Colorado's game against Washington hasn't even started and the Buffs are already taking an "L." Star sophomore receiver Laviska Shenault did not make the trip because of a toe injury he sustained against USC. Shenault leads the nation with 130 receiving yards per game and has six touchdowns. He also has five rushing scores.
Oklahoma outlasts TCU behind Kennedy Brooks
If you like scoring, Oklahoma vs. TCU was the game for you. The Sooners needed a strong 24-3 second-half run to pull away from TCU 52-27. As usual, Oklahoma had no problem moving the ball. Quarterback Kyler Murray averaged nearly nine yards per pass attempt with 213 yards and four touchdowns. But the real breakout star was running back Kennedy Brooks, who led all rushers with 168 yards at 9.3 yards per attempt. TCU made a quarterback change mid-game and went with Penn transfer Michael Collins, who made some big plays but ultimately wasn't able to get TCU out of that deep of a hole.
Another undefeated teams goes down
Cincinnati was one of eight undefeated teams left in college football, but that is no more following a 24-17 overtime loss at Temple. The Owls have now won five of their last six, but the next month is absolutely brutal. Temple must play at UCF, at Houston and then gets a home game against South Florida to end a rough three-game stretch. Cincy's loss will likely knock them out of the top 25 polls come Sunday.
Snowing in Madison
We had our first big snow game of the year -- even if only for a little while. It's not even November and it was practically a blizzard in Madison for Illinois-Wisconsin. It was clearly a problem for the Illini, who have fumbled twice and have thrown three interceptions between two different quarterbacks. The weather cleared off for the second half, though, in a 49-20 Wisconsin win.
Auburn's offense rebounds in win
Guess there's no remedy for a broken offense like Ole Miss' rushing defense. The Tigers desperately needed a turnaround and got one in a 31-16 win over the Rebels. Auburn tallied 269 yards on the ground with three touchdowns and were actually able to play ahead for a change. One more win in the next three games is all the Tigers need to get bowl eligible now.
Gary out for Michigan; game vs. Michigan State delayed
The Wolverines will be without all-conference defensive lineman Rashan Gary for the third straight game. The junior standout and preseason All-American was supposed to suit up for the team's game last week vs. Wisconsin, according to coach Jim Harbaugh, but has not seen the field since Michigan's win over Northwestern on Sept. 29 because of an injury. The Wolverines are taking on Michigan State without him on Saturday as speculation continues regarding his long-term future with the school in the wake of Nick Bosa's NFL- and injury-influenced departure from Ohio State.
Meanwhile, the two teams left the field in the first quarter of a scoreless game due to lightning. The game is tied at 7-7 in the second half.
