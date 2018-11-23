College football scores, schedule, games today: Texas heads to Big 12 title game, UCF-USF battle

It's been a long haul, but we have reached the final weekend of the college football regular season. The action slated for Friday brings us two games in primetime that hold significance in regards to conference championships as well as the College Football Playoff race. Not to mention, UCF is aiming to finish a second consecutive regular season unbeaten as it looks to keep its incredible winning streak intact before conference championship weekend hits in early December.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Friday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 13. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 13 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 14 Texas 24, Kansas 17 -- Box score

Iowa 31, Nebraska 28 -- Box score

Memphis 52, Houston 31 -- Box score

Missouri 38, Arkansas 0 -- Recap

Virginia at Virginia Tech -- GameTracker

Oregon at Oregon State -- GameTracker

No. 9 UCF at South Florida -- GameTracker

No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia -- 8 p.m. on ESPN -- Preview, picks

No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State -- 8 p.m. on Fox -- Preview, picks

UCF on top, despite Milton's injury

UCF quarterback Milton McKenzie left the game vs. USF in the first half with a gruesome knee injury, and was replaced by Darriel Mack. The freshman threw for 10 yards and ran for 20 after coming in for the injured Knights' superstar. Prior to his injury, McKenzie threw a touchdown to Gabriel Davis and Greg McCrae ran in another to help build a 17-3 lead.

Ducks cruising in the Civil War; Herbert hurt

Oregon is having no problems with rival Oregon State in the Civil War. The Ducks lead 21-3 at halftime on the heels of 76 yards and two touchdowns from CJ Verdell. Travis Dye has added 70 yards on the ground, quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown one touchdown pass and the Ducks defense hasn't allowed Beavers' quarterback Jake Luton to have much time in passing situations. However, Herbert did not come out of the locker room for the second half with his team. While there's been no word on his status, Herbert seemed to come up gingerly after taking a hit in the second quarter. Braxton Burmeister is in the lineup for Herbert.

Looking for @oregonfootball's CJ Verdell?



He STAYS in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/ltQYoMaCJx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2018

Commonwealth Cup is close



Virginia and Virginia Tech are squaring off in Blacksburg, and it's a tight one. The Hokies lead Cavaliers 14-7 early in the third quarter thanks to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Willis to Tre Turner, and a blocked punt by Turner that was returned 23 yards for a touchdown by Jovonn Quillen. The Cavs battled back in the third quarter thanks to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Perkins to Joe Reed.

Texas earns berth in Big 12 Championship Game

It wasn't easy, but the Longhorns earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with a 24-17 win at Kansas. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was erratic but effective enough, throwing for 154 yards, two touchdowns and two picks. The Longhorns were up 21-0 at halftime, but Kansas cut the lead to 24-14 and then recovered an onside kick with 3:27 to play. But the Longhorns defense held the Jayhawks to a field goal, and then drained the clock out en route to the win.

HOOK 'EM 🤘



Texas punches their ticket to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship. pic.twitter.com/zksYz4VYNN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2018

Iowa walks off a winner

Miguel Recinos hit a walk-off, 41-yard field goal to give the Hawkeyes a 31-28 home win over Nebraska to push their record to 8-4 and give coach Kirk Ferentz a $500,000 bonus for an eight-win season. It wasn't without stress, though. The Cornhuskers polished off a 14-play, 98-yard drive early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 28-20. They then went 80 yards on 13 plays, and hit a 2-point conversion with 3:22 to play to tie it at 28 to give fans hope that Scott Frost's crew was about to break through. Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent was the star of the day, rushing for 173 yards and a score.

Looks like @HawkeyeFootball will be keeping the Heroes Trophy in Iowa City 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UsScqzIHnw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2018

Memphis claims AAC West title

Memphis topped Houston in a wild one, 52-31, to earn a chance to square off with UCF in next week's AAC Championship Game. Darrell Henderson ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns -- both of which came in the fourth quarter -- to lead the Tigers and cement his spot as one of the program's all-time greatest players. Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver came back to play after a month off, but was pulled in the second half. Cougars coach Major Applewhite said after the game that his knee began to bother him. This is one week removed from the two getting into a shouting match after Oliver was wearing a jacket reserved for active players.

First he set the AAC single-season rushing record. Then he led his Memphis Tigers to the conference title game.



Have a day, Darrell Henderson. pic.twitter.com/cf3YJqW5Iu — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2018

Texas without leading tackler vs. Kansas; Ehlinger to start



Texas announced Friday morning that linebacker Gary Johnson would not play vs. Kansas due to a violation of team rules. Johnson has been one of the most productive defensive players for the Longhorns, leading the team with 74 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. However, Texas coach Tom Herman also confirmed that quarterback Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) will start. With a win vs. the Jayhawks, the Longhorns will punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game next week.