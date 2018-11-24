McKenzie Milton injury update: UCF QB undergoes surgery after leg injury suffered vs. South Florida
Milton took a hit to the leg while scrambling for a first down
Update: UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton had successful surgery in a Tampa hospital after being carted off the field against South Florida on Friday following a gruesome leg injury. While the exact nature of Milton's injury and the subsequent surgery have not yet been officially disclosed, doctors worked to stabilize Milton's knee while working on other complications. Per the Milton family, all information related to the injury is currently private.
Original story
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field after suffering what appears to have been a severe leg injury during the second quarter of a game against South Florida. Milton was surrounded by teammates and coaches from both teams while being attended to on the field by medical personnel.
Milton suffered the injury on a third-down play. After scrambling to pick up a first down on third-and-7, Milton took a hit to the right leg from a defender making the tackle. While there is no official word on the injury, judging by what could be seen via television cameras during the play and afterward, it appears to be a serious injury for Milton.
The junior quarterback is one of the most prolific in program history after starting his career under the tutelage of now Nebraska coach Scott Frost. He has thrown for 8,597 yards, 71 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. came on in relief of Milton. Mack started in place of the Hawaiian against East Carolina after Milton suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season.
The Knights went on to beat South Florida, 38-10, to extend their winning streak to 24 games and are hoping to reach a New Year's Six bowl for the second consecutive year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Saturday long
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State battle in 'The...
-
Alabama vs. Auburn picks, Iron Bowl odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Alabama vs. Auburn 10,000 times.
-
College football picks: Week 13 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 13 of the 2018 college football...
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Georgia Tech football.