In what has become tradition under Deion Sanders during his young stint as Colorado coach, the Buffaloes are having a busy day in the transfer portal. The spring transfer window opened Tuesday, and the Buffaloes have already had several players enter with the intention of playing elsewhere.

No loss thus far has been bigger, both literally and figuratively, than starting offensive lineman Savion Washington. The 6-foot-8 standout started 10 games at right tackle for the Buffaloes last season and played well despite some struggles across the line of scrimmage.

With Washington hitting the portal, Colorado now has to replace all five of its starting offensive linemen and 114 combined starts from last season's unit. The Buffaloes did bring in five offensive line transfers during the winter window, and the expectation is that Sanders and his staff will comb the portal for even more depth given the current overhaul.

On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado lost a couple key linemen in Chazz Wallace and Devee Harris, each of whom started a handful of games and played as key reserves last season. Former Top247 safety Myles Slusher, who started in the 2023 season opener against TCU, is leaving as well.

Here's a rundown of the players that Colorado has lost to the transfer portal thus far with the spring window opening as Sanders gears up for his second year leading the program.

