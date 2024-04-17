Colorado defensive back Cormani McClain has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. McClain, the former No. 1 overall cornerback in the Class of 2023, played nine games for the Buffaloes in 2023.

McClain ranked as the best Colorado recruit since 2008 when he arrived on campus last season as a heralded cornerback from Lakeland, Florida. Many expected him to play a similar role to Travis Hunter, who quickly emerged as one of the top players in college football when he joined coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Immediately, McClain was noticeably absent from the lineup. The freshman played his first career snaps in Colorado's 42-6 decimation at the hands of Oregon, but only in garbage time. Sanders was asked about McClain's lack of playing time and did not hold back.

"He's got to prepare," Sanders said according to 247Sports in September. "Study, prepare, be on time for meetings, show up to the darn meetings, understand what we're doing as a scheme, want to play this game, desire to play this game, desire to be the best in this game, at practice, in the film room, and in your own free time."

In nine games, McClain posted 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended. Colorado has been one of the most active teams on the first day of the transfer portal. The Buffaloes lost nine players on the first day, including starting offensive tackle Savion Washington.

McClain becomes the No. 3 uncommitted player in the 247Sports Transfer Portal rankings, trailing only tackle Kadyn Proctor and Class of 2024 lineman Jason Zandamela.