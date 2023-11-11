Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) are set to host the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.. The Buffs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after they lost to Oregon State 26-19 last week. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to play well, but has been sacked 45 times this season. Two-way star Travis Hunter continues to play at an elite level on both sides of the ball. Arizona has been one of the hottest teams in college football, winning three straight games against ranked opponents. Last week the Wildcats knocked off then-No. 19 UCLA 27-10.

Arizona vs. Colorado spread: Arizona -10

Arizona vs. Colorado over/under: 53.5 points

Arizona vs. Colorado money line: Colorado +304, Arizona -391



CU: The Buffs are 5-3-1 against the spread in 2023.

ARIZ: The Wildcats are 7-1 against the spread in 2023.

Arizona vs. Colorado live stream: fubo (try for free)

For as poorly as Colorado has played during the bulk of their three-game losing streak, they have still managed to go 2-1 against the spread in those matchups. With home field advantage, the Buffs could be in great position to keep this game much closer than the spread would imply. Coach Prime has shown a tendency to keep his starters in for the entire game, which has contributed to their late game covers in each of the last two weeks.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to play at a high level, despite being one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the country. Sanders enters this matchup completing 70.1% of his passes for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's also scored three rushing touchdowns, but been sacked 45 times. Travis Hunter has played at an All-Conference (or better) level on both sides of the ball with 40 catches for 458 yards and three TDs on offense, and 20 tackles and three interceptions on defense. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

With their 27-10 win over UCLA last Saturday, the Wildcats recorded their third straight win over a ranked opponent, which was a first in program history. Arizona is one of the most improved defensive teams in the country, going from allowing 36.5 points per game last season to allowing 19.8 points per game this season. Leading the way for the Wildcats defensive resurgence has been linebackers Taylor Upshaw (17 tackles, 7.5 sacks) and Jacob Manu (75 tackles, 4.5 sacks).

Offensively, Arizona ranks near the top of the Pac-12 in nearly every major statistical category. Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been outstanding since taking over for an injured Jayden de Laura in the fourth game of the season. Fifita has completed 76.2% of his passes for 1,521 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His top targets have been wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan (52 catches, 753 yards, seven TDs) and Jacob Cowing (69 catches, 510 yards, nine TDs). See which team to back at SportsLine.

