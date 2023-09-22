Head coach Deion Sanders and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) face their toughest test of the season when they travel to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. to take on the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) on Saturday in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams. The Buffs are coming off a thrilling 43-35 double overtime win over in-state rival Colorado State where Heisman Trophy candidate Shedeur Sanders delivered a clutch performance, throwing for 348 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The Ducks are coming off a blowout 55-10 win over Hawaii where Bo Nix tossed three touchdown passes. Two-way standout Travis Hunter will be sidelined for CU after suffering an injury against Colorado State.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The SportsLine consensus Colorado vs. Oregon odds list the Ducks as 21-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 70.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his Colorado picks this season, going 4-1 on his best bets in the Buffs' first three games of the season. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Colorado vs. Oregon and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oregon vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -21

Colorado vs. Oregon over/under: 70 points

Colorado vs. Oregon money line: Oregon -964, Colorado +602



CU: QB Shedeur Sanders is averaging 417 passing yards per game

ORE: The Ducks are 7-1 at Autzen Stadium with Dan Lanning as head coach and Bo Nix at QB

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs have a high-powered offense with a Heisman Trophy contender calling the shots. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been outstanding in his first season at Colorado, completing 78.7% of his passes for 1,251 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for a touchdown. Sanders was at his best with the game on the line against Colorado State, leading the Buffs on a 98-yard game-tying drive.

Sanders' top two targets this year have been wide receivers Xavier Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr. Weaver, a transfer from South Florida, has caught 25 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. Horn, also a transfer from South Florida, has 26 receptions for 242 yards and two TDs. Both players have the speed and elusiveness to test the back end of Oregon's defense.

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks have a Heisman Trophy contender of their own in fifth-year senior Bo Nix, who is in his second season at Oregon after spending his first three at Auburn. In three games, Nix has completed 77.6% of his passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns. He has yet to turn the ball over this season. For his career, Nix has 11,737 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,439 yards and 32 TDs.

Nix plays behind one of the best offensive lines in the Pac-12. The Ducks have allowed their starting quarterback to be sacked one time in three games, and will face a Colorado defense that has struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Wide receiver Troy Franklin has been a game changer for Oregon with 17 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns this season.

How to make Oregon vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total.

Who wins Colorado vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 debut for Deion Sanders?