No. 16 Oregon State (6-2) will try to avoid consecutive road losses when it travels to Colorado on Saturday night. The Beavers had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 27-24 loss at Arizona last week, falling two games behind Washington in the Pac-12 standings. Colorado has lost four of its five games since winning its first three games of the season, losing to then-No. 23 UCLA by 12 points last week. The Buffaloes are in eighth place in the conference standings in their first year under head coach Deion Sanders.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Oregon State is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Colorado vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under is set at 62 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oregon State vs. Colorado. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Colorado vs. Oregon State game:

Colorado vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon State -13.5

Colorado vs. Oregon State over/under: 62 points

Colorado vs. Oregon State money line: Colorado +402, Oregon State -548

Colorado vs. Oregon State picks: See picks here

Colorado vs. Oregon State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has only lost one game by this margin in 2023, losing to USC, Stanford and UCLA by less than two touchdowns. The Buffaloes are still trying to attain bowl eligibility in their first year under head coach Deion Sanders, giving them plenty of motivation this week. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has completed 71.1% of his passes for 2,637 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He is facing an Oregon State defense that was without two starters in the secondary against Arizona last week. Those absences proved costly for the Beavers, who allowed 275 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a 27-24 loss. Colorado has won four of the last six meetings between these teams, and Oregon State is just 1-9 in its last 10 games in Week 10.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State has been one of the most profitable teams in college football over the last two seasons, covering the spread in 12 of its last 15 games. The Beavers have won six of their first eight games, with all six victories coming by double digits. They need to win out and get some help in order to reach the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas next month.

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,791 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 59.2% of his passes. Sophomore running back Damien Martinez has racked up 763 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Colorado has only covered the spread at a 6-13-1 clip in its last 20 games, and Sanders was sacked seven times in the double-digit loss to UCLA last week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Colorado vs. Oregon State picks

The model has simulated Oregon State vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. Oregon State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon State vs. Colorado spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.