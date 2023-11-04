Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) return home looking to get their once promising season back on track when they host the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Buffs came up short in their last outing, losing to UCLA 28-16. The Beavers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 27-24 loss to Arizona. Oregon State won the last meeting between these programs in Boulder, beating the Buffs 37-34 in double overtime.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Beavers are 13-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Colorado odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 61.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Oregon State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his Colorado picks this season, going 15-6 on his best bets in the Buffs' first seven games, including a 5-1 mark in the CU vs. USC game. He's also 40-17-2 on all of his CFB best bets this season so far. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Colorado vs. Oregon State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oregon State vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Oregon State spread: Oregon State -13

Colorado vs. Oregon State over/under: 61.5 points

Colorado vs. Oregon State money line: Colorado +392, Oregon State -526



CU: The Buffs are 4-3-1 against the spread in 2023.

OSU: The Beavers are 4-3 against the spread in 2023.

Colorado vs. Oregon State picks: See picks at SportsLine



Colorado vs. Oregon State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Colorado can cover

Coach Deion Sanders opted to make a change to his offensive coaching staff, elevating Pat Shurmur to co-offensive coordinator. Shurmur, a former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator, will take over play-calling duties from Sean Lewis, which could give the Buffs a much needed spark on that side of the ball.

The Buffs also have one of the best players in the country in sophomore Travis Hunter. The former five-star recruit and Jackson State transfer has starred on both sides of the ball for CU, and is coming off a two-interception performance last week against UCLA. For the season, Hunter has 18 tackles and three interceptions on defense, and 32 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns on the offensive side. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Oregon State can cover

The Beavers are one of the most balanced, experienced and physical teams in the country. Offensively, Oregon State is led by Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei, who enters this matchup with 1,791 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. His top target has been speedy junior Silas Bolden, who has 37 catches for 522 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Damien Martinez enters with 763 rushing yards and three TDs.

Defensively, the Beavers rank near the top of the Pac-12 in most major statistical categories. They are allowing 346.1 total yards and 21.1 points per game this season. Oregon State enters this matchup with 26 team sacks, with Andrew Chatfield Jr. (4) and Joe Golden (3.5) leading the way. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Oregon State vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's going Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Colorado vs. Oregon State, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Colorado vs. Oregon State picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 40-17-2 on his CFB best bets in 2023, and find out.