Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will look for a faster start when they host the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 showdown on Friday. Colorado (4-2, 1-2) has not fared well in the first half of games this season, as it has been outscored 121-72. The Buffaloes trailed 17-14 at halftime last week but rallied to post a 27-24 victory at Arizona State. Stanford (1-4, 0-3) took a 6-0 lead against Oregon in its last outing but allowed the game's final 42 points en route to its fourth consecutive defeat.

Kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder, Col. is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are 11.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Colorado vs. Stanford odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60. Before making any Stanford vs. Colorado picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Stanford and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Stanford vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Stanford spread: Buffaloes -11.5

Colorado vs. Stanford over/under: 60 points

Colorado vs. Stanford money line: Buffaloes -466, Cardinal +350

COL: The Buffaloes are 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games

STAN: The Cardinal are 2-16 ATS in their last 18 Pac-12 contests

Colorado vs. Stanford picks:

Why Colorado can cover

As rough as the first half of games has been for the Buffaloes this season, the second half has gone exceptionally well for them. Colorado has allowed a total of 77 points over the third and fourth quarters and outscored its opponents 74-35 in the final period. The club kept Arizona State off the board in the third last Saturday and scored on three of its four possessions in the fourth to pull out the victory.

The Buffaloes have a great opportunity to reverse the trend against Stanford. The Cardinal have yielded only 24 first-quarter points this season but have been brutal in the second, surrendering 73 points and falling into holes of which they have been unable to dig out. Colorado also should be able to get to the quarterback often on Friday as Stanford is tied for 112th in the nation with 18 sacks allowed.

Why Stanford can cover

Prior to their current slide against Colorado, the Cardinal posted five consecutive victories in the all-time series, including a pair at Boulder in which they outscored the Buffaloes 90-10. Stanford has been racking up the points versus Colorado of late, scoring at least 28 in six of the last eight meetings and eclipsing 40 four times during the stretch. Stanford hopes to continue the pattern after recording only two field goals in its loss to Oregon.

Stanford will be looking to get Benjamin Yurosek heavily involved in its offensive scheme against the Buffaloes. The senior tight end leads the Cardinal with 227 receiving yards on 15 catches and has rushed eight times for 42 yards this season. Sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor also has hauled in 15 passes for 207 yards, and both have a touchdown reception.

How to make Colorado vs. Stanford picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points.

So who wins Colorado vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?