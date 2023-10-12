The Colorado Buffaloes seek their second straight conference victory when they host the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 matchup on Friday. Colorado (4-2, 1-2) ended its eight-game losing streak during conference play last week as they posted a 27-24 victory at Arizona State. Stanford (1-4, 0-3) looks to avoid an identical skid as it dropped its seventh consecutive Pac-12 contest last time out, falling 42-6 to Oregon. The teams have split their first 12 meetings, with the Buffaloes winning the last three.

Kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder, Col. is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Stanford odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Stanford vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Stanford spread: Buffaloes -11.5

Colorado vs. Stanford over/under: 60 points

Colorado vs. Stanford money line: Buffaloes -434, Cardinal +326

COL: The Buffaloes are 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games

STAN: The Cardinal are 2-16 ATS in their last 18 Pac-12 contests

Colorado vs. Stanford picks:

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes are on the verge of clinching their first five-win season since 2019 after going just 1-11 last season. They avoided a third consecutive loss last week as Alejandro Mata kicked a 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Shedeur Sanders accounted for two touchdowns in the victory, throwing for one and running for another.

The junior quarterback, who is the son of head coach Deion Sanders, leads the nation with 2,020 passing yards and has registered at least 348 in four of his six outings. Six different players have 14 or more receptions for Colorado, with wideout Xavier Weaver topping the club with 43 for 507 yards and a pair of TDs. Weaver recorded his second career rushing touchdown on a fourth-and-goal play in the first quarter last week to get the Buffaloes on the scoreboard.

Why Stanford can cover

Prior to their current slide against Colorado, the Cardinal posted five consecutive victories in the all-time series, including a pair at Boulder in which they outscored the Buffaloes 90-10. Stanford has been racking up the points versus Colorado of late, scoring at least 28 in six of the last eight meetings and eclipsing 40 four times during the stretch. Stanford hopes to continue the pattern after recording only two field goals in its loss to Oregon.

Stanford will be looking to get Benjamin Yurosek heavily involved in its offensive scheme against the Buffaloes. The senior tight end leads the Cardinal with 227 receiving yards on 15 catches and has rushed eight times for 42 yards this season. Sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor also has hauled in 15 passes for 207 yards, and both have a touchdown reception.

How to make Colorado vs. Stanford picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Colorado vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?