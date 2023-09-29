Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the No. 8 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 showdown on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Co. After wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State to start the season, the Buffaloes were the talk of college football. However, Colorado (3-1, 0-1 in Pac-12) was blown out by Oregon last week, 42-6, in a game the Buffaloes trailed 35-0 at the half. Meanwhile, the Trojans (4-0, 2-0) have cruised in their four games this season, winning by an average of 35.0 points per game. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter remains out with a lacerated liver.



Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. The Trojans are 21.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 73.5. Before making any Colorado vs. USC picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

USC vs. Colorado spread: Trojans -21.5

USC vs. Colorado over/under: 73.5 points

USC vs. Colorado money line: Trojans -1421, Buffaloes +806

USC: Caleb Williams leads the country in passing efficiency (223.1)

COL: Shedeur Sanders ranks second in the FBS in passing yards per game (352.5)

Why USC can cover

The Trojans have arguably the best player in the country in quarterback Caleb Williams. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Williams leads the country in yards per pass attempt (11.9), points responsible for per game (27.5), passing efficiency (223.1), and points responsible for (110). He also ranks second in passing touchdowns (15) and 10th in passing yards per completion (16.0).

One of Williams' favorite targets has been receiver Brenden Rice. A son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, the younger Rice ranks sixth in the nation in receiving touchdowns (five). He is coming off a big game against Arizona State, securing seven receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have one of the best passing attacks in the country. Led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado ranks fifth in the nation in passing yards per game (353.2). Sanders has been the catalyst of the attack, completing 76.9% of his passes, which ranks fifth in the country.

In addition, the Buffaloes have done an excellent job of winning the turnover battle this season. Colorado has intercepted seven passes this year, which is tied for fifth in the country, and forced 11 turnovers total. Their +1.75 turnover margin per game ranks fourth in the nation.

