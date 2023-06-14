Memphis University School (MUS) football standout and Arkansas commit Dion Stutts died Tuesday in an apparent ATV accident, The Commercial Appeal confirmed with Memphis University School officials on Wednesday. MUS football coach and athletic director Bobby Alston told The Commercial Appeal that Stutts was on his family farm in Batesville, Mississippi, when the accident occurred. Stutts was 18 years old.

"Our hearts are broken for the family," Alston said. "Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him."

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, who had a hand in recruiting Stutts to the Razorbacks, took to Twitter to send his condolences.

"My heart is aching right now! What a wonderful you man with an amazing spirit! I'm at a loss for words! We love you Dion and you will always be a Razorback! Praying for his family!" Adams wrote.

Stutts, who 247Sports ranked as the No. 82 defensive lineman and No. 27 player in the state of Tennessee, committed to Arkansas on March 11 over offers from Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M, among others. Stutts also wrestled at MUS.

"We're going to miss that smile, miss that wonderful personality and we're just praying for his family right now," Alston said.

He was scheduled to take an official visit to Arkansas from June 23-25.