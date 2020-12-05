Who's Playing

No. 10 Miami (FL) @ Duke

Current Records: Miami (FL) 7-1; Duke 2-7

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Miami (FL) and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Hurricanes are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Miami (FL) made off with a 25-24 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago. It was another big night for Miami (FL)'s QB D'Eriq King, who passed for one TD and 255 yards on 38 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Miami (FL)'s defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Virginia Tech's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 46 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DL Jaelan Phillips and DB Gilbert Frierson, who each racked up 2.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Duke has to be hurting after a devastating 56-33 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the Blue Devils were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. QB Chase Brice wasn't much of a difference maker for Duke and threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with a passing completion percentage of only 47.50%.

Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 7-1 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 2-7. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, Duke hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (FL) have won three out of their last five games against Duke.