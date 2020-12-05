Who's Playing
No. 10 Miami (FL) @ Duke
Current Records: Miami (FL) 7-1; Duke 2-7
What to Know
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Miami (FL) and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Hurricanes are coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Miami (FL) made off with a 25-24 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago. It was another big night for Miami (FL)'s QB D'Eriq King, who passed for one TD and 255 yards on 38 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.
Miami (FL)'s defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Virginia Tech's offensive line to sack the QB six times for a total loss of 46 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DL Jaelan Phillips and DB Gilbert Frierson, who each racked up 2.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, Duke has to be hurting after a devastating 56-33 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and the Blue Devils were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. QB Chase Brice wasn't much of a difference maker for Duke and threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with a passing completion percentage of only 47.50%.
Miami (FL)'s win lifted them to 7-1 while Duke's loss dropped them down to 2-7. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, Duke hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (FL) have won three out of their last five games against Duke.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Duke 27 vs. Miami (FL) 17
- Nov 03, 2018 - Duke 20 vs. Miami (FL) 12
- Sep 29, 2017 - Miami (FL) 31 vs. Duke 6
- Nov 26, 2016 - Miami (FL) 40 vs. Duke 21
- Oct 31, 2015 - Miami (FL) 30 vs. Duke 27