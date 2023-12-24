Tensions ran high following South Alabama's 59-10 win over Eastern Michigan the 68 Ventures Bowl Saturday when a postgame fight erupted after a sucker punch was thrown.

Eastern Michigan defensive back Korey Hernandez rushed to South Alabama's side of the field while the team was facing the marching band and singing the school's alma mater. To the shock of most everyone, he sucker punched an opposing player. Multiple members of both teams were involved in the extracurricular activities before the fight was eventually broken up.

South Alabama players and coaches were able to come back onto the field minutes later for the trophy presentation.

"I didn't see things when they happened," Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said postgame on the incident. "But I definitely saw the intensity of what had just happened. We had a really good, long talk in the locker room afterwards. We want to be first-class all the time, no matter the circumstances, no matter what the scoreboard is, no matter what other factors, people, whatever are involved. And anything short of being first-class is not living up to the standard that we have in Eastern Michigan football."

South Alabama finished with a 627-150 edge in total yards and allowed its lone touchdown of the game to Eastern Michigan in garbage time to win its first bowl game in program history. Coming into the weekend, the Jaguars had an 0-3 all-time record in bowl games.

"We will certainly take ownership of our part," South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said. "We will look and find out exactly what happened. I couldn't tell you exactly what did. I'll get more information as we go. ... We're going to win, but it's also how we win. And so we want to make sure that we hold people accountable to the standard that we want to operate, in the way we want to represent the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama."