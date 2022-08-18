The long and winding road for former five-star recruit Eyabi Anoma has led him to Ann Arbor and the Michigan Wolverines. Anoma, who has career stops at Alabama, Houston and UT-Martin, has transferred to Jim Harbaugh's team just 2 ½ weeks before the season opener against Colorado State.

Anoma was the No. 3 overall prospect and top-ranked defensive end in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports rankings. He initially signed with the Crimson Tide as the highest-ranked member of coach Nick Saban's class, which finished No. 5 overall that year.

His career has yet to pan out accordingly, however. As a true freshman, Anoma played in 13 games and logged nine tackles, two of which went for loss. He entered the transfer portal in July of the following year after being suspended by the school. He spent the 2019 season with the Cougars in a redshirt year before being dismissed for a violation of team rules.

Anoma finally broke through with significant playing time in 2021 for UT-Martin, notching 36 tackles, nine TFLs and 6.5 sacks for the Skyhawks. He was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team for his role in his team's run to the OVC championship and second round of the FCS playoffs.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer and is immediately eligible.