Alabama LB, former five-star prospect Eyabi Anoma reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Update: Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports. Per AL.com, Anoma was suspended by the school this summer and his transfer is a result of a separate issue.

Original story

The offseason saga of Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma took another turn on Friday, and it could mean that the 2019 Crimson Tide defense will be a little shorthanded when camp opens next week. According to the Tuscaloosa News, a spokesman for the school confirmed that Anoma is not attending class at Alabama. If he is not enrolled in classes by the time fall camp opens, he will not be able to practice with the team.

Anoma was the highest-ranked player in Alabama's class of 2018. The No. 4 overall prospect in the country enrolled in January 2018 and played in 13 games as a true freshman, notching nine tackles with two behind the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder initially entered the transfer portal on Feb. 6, but took his name out of the database one day later.

The Baltimore native went through spring practice with the Crimson Tide, and his growth as a player impressed his teammates.

"He's been making a big step lately," defensive lineman Raekwon Davis said on April 10, according to 247Sports. "He's been helping this team the best he can. He's a whole different Eyabi. He's starting to buy in more. Just to hear his voice, he's starting to lead more."

It was a good sign for a Crimson Tide defense that was without Terrell Lewis for the majority of spring practice. The increased workload this spring put Anoma in position to earn a few more reps in the fall even with a healthy Lewis ahead of him on the depth chart.