Florida at South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gamecocks can put themselves in good bowl positions with a win over the reeling Gators
After getting smoked last weekend at Missouri, Florida's road trip will continue Saturday afternoon in another Columbia as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Florida is 3-5 overall, and 3-4 in the SEC, but looking to improve its bowl chances against the Gamecocks in what is the final conference game of the year for interim coach Randy Shannon. South Carolina (6-3, 4-3 SEC) is also playing its last conference game of the year, but can make a strong case for a bowl in the Sunshine State with a win after falling to Georgia 24-10 last weekend.
The Gamecocks are seven-point favorites over the Gators heading into Saturday's matchup.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Storylines
Florida: Malik Zaire will get his second straight start at quarterback for the Gators this weekend, and it needs to go better than his last for them to have a chance. Zaire threw one pick and only gained 17 yards on six carries last week in an offense that -- not surprisingly based on how the Gators have played this year -- lacked an identity. It's clear at this point that the defense isn't where it needs to be, so Zaire will have to have a special afternoon in order to keep his team in the game and give them a chance.
South Carolina: Very quietly, South Carolina's offense has been solid all year. Jake Bentley threw for 227 yards and made several NFL-caliber throws last weekend in the loss to Georgia, Bryan Edwards is a monster at wide receiver and Hayden Hurst is one of the best tight ends in the country. They have found a solid rushing attack led by A.J. Turner in the wake of Rico Dowdle's injury, and the defense has been competitive all year. The ceiling isn't that high for Will Muschamp's Gamecocks yet, but the work he's done lifting the floor of the program and building a solid foundation in Year 2 should not be ignored.
Prediction
Give me the Gamecocks to win and cover. Florida's defense is giving up 376.1 yards per game in conference games, and considering its problems at quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver and pretty much everywhere, the Gamecocks will give them even more fits than the rather woeful Mizzou defense did last week. Bentley will toss three touchdowns, and send the Gators into an even deeper pit of misery. Pick: Gamecocks (-7)
