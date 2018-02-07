Florida football recruiting: Gators beat Bama for four-star WR Jacob Copeland

Four-star wide receiver Jacob Copeland, a former Florida commit, has recommitted to the Gators on National Signing Day.

Copeland seemingly narrowed down his recruiting decision to Florida and Alabama, where he took his final two official visits. UF coach Dan Mullen got the final chance to see him face-to-face, reeling in Copeland as part of a class that's attempting to move into the top 15 in the nation.

The 6-foot 192 pound receiver rated 69th nationally was also heavily targeted by Tennessee, which was considered a dark horse contender. He originally committed to Florida back when Jim McElwain was at the helm before reopening his recruitment in November when McElwain was let go.

Copeland choosing Florida is huge for the Gators' 2018 class, which is solidly built in wideouts but still in need of talent. Copeland's numbers in high school were hardly eye-popping, but his potential is his draw.

This is an especially big win for Florida as it had to fend off a lot of attention for Copeland late. Jimbo Fisher made him an offer at Texas A&M, as did Nebraska. However, Copeland clearly wasn't too phased by Mullen taking over for McElwain, and he went back to his initial commitment in the end.