Memorial Stadium hosts a highly-anticipated ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in the fourth game of the 2023 season for both teams. FSU is 3-0, headlined by a win over LSU and a victory over Boston College in the team's ACC opener. Clemson is 2-1 overall, winning both non-conference games and falling to Duke on the road to begin the ACC season.

Kickoff is at noon ET. SportsLine consensus lists the Seminoles as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 55 in the latest Florida State vs. Clemson odds. Before making any Clemson vs. FSU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on FSU vs. Clemson and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. FSU:

Florida State vs. Clemson spread: FSU -2

Florida State vs. Clemson over/under: 55 points

Florida State vs. Clemson money line: FSU -128, Clemson +108

FSU: The Seminoles are 10-6 against the spread in the last 16 games

CLEM: The Tigers are 8-9 against the spread in the last 17 games

Florida State vs. Clemson picks: See picks at SportsLine

Florida State vs. Clemson live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State's offense is highly prolific, but the Seminoles also have strong defensive factors to lean on in this matchup. Florida State is giving up only 22.0 points per game this season, yielding only 3.9 yards per carry to opposing offenses. Clemson has a 12.5% turnover rate that is outside the top 80 in FBS this season, and the Tigers are averaging well below seven yards per pass attempt. Florida State also has the potential to create fireworks, as evidenced by 10 tackles for loss in last week's win over Boston College.

The Seminoles are on a nine-game winning streak, the longest active streak among ACC teams and a top-five streak in the country, and Florida State can score with anyone in the nation. FSU is averaging 47.3 points and 462.7 total yards per contest in 2023, with the Seminoles averaging 5.4 yards per carry on the ground and able to lean on one of the best quarterbacks in the country with Jordan Travis. He is the only player in FSU history with at least 50 passing touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns in his career, and Travis has at least one touchdown pass in 15 consecutive games. See which team to back here.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has had the upper hand in the recent series, as well as a dominant run overall. The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak against Florida State, and Clemson is 67-6 in the last 73 ACC games dating back to 2015. That is the best winning run of any FBS team in that span, and Clemson has been particularly tremendous at home, winning 63 of the last 65 games at Memorial Stadium. On offense, Clemson is also off to a potent start statistically, averaging 489.3 total yards and 40.3 points per game through three contests. The Tigers are also averaging 216.7 rushing yards per contest, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, and Clemson has been highly efficient in converting 48.7% of third down chances.

Cade Klubnik leads the group as a former five-star quarterback recruit, and Will Shipley is a strong force on the ground. Shipley rushed for nearly 1,200 yards on 5.6 yards per carry last season, racking up 15 rushing touchdowns in the process, and he is averaging 6.3 yards per carry with 11 catches through three games in 2023. Florida State is also near the bottom of the ACC in allowing 391.3 total yards per game and 268.3 passing yards per game, opening potential avenues for Clemson to exploit. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clemson vs. FSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins FSU vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.