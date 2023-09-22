ACC powers meet on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Clemson Tigers host the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles, marking the first time a top-five FSU squad faces an unranked Clemson team on the road in two decades. The programs have combined to win 11 of the last 14 ACC titles, and Clemson won last season's meeting by a 34-28 margin in Tallahassee. FSU is 3-0 this season, including 1-0 in ACC play, while Clemson is 2-1 overall and 0-1 against ACC competition.

Florida State vs. Clemson spread: FSU -2

Florida State vs. Clemson over/under: 55 points

Florida State vs. Clemson money line: FSU -131, Clemson +110

FSU: The Seminoles are 10-6 against the spread in the last 16 games

CLEM: The Tigers are 8-9 against the spread in the last 17 games

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has the longest active winning streak among ACC teams, winning nine games in a row, and the offense is a big reason for that level of success. The Seminoles are in the top eight of FBS with 47.3 points per game, scoring at least 30 points in nine consecutive outings. Florida State has scored on all 15 red zone trips this season, and the Seminoles are averaging 462.7 total yards per game. Florida State has converted six of seven chances on fourth down this season, with 5.4 yards per carry and an elite sack rate of only 2.2% in 2023.

Jordan Travis is one of the best players in the country at the quarterback position, and he is one of only four active FBS players with at least 6,600 passing yards and 1,800 rushing yards in his career. Travis has eight touchdowns and only one interception this season, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt in the process, and he is averaging 5.6 yards per carry as a rusher. Travis already holds FSU school records in quarterback rushing yards (1,830) and quarterback rushing touchdowns (25), and he is just two touchdowns shy of the school record with 79 overall touchdowns in his tenure. With Travis able to maximize an elite group of skill players, headlined by Keon Coleman at wide receiver, Florida State is exceptionally difficult to stop. See which team to back here.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has had the upper hand in the recent series, as well as a dominant run overall. The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak against Florida State, and Clemson is 67-6 in the last 73 ACC games dating back to 2015. That is the best winning run of any FBS team in that span, and Clemson has been particularly tremendous at home, winning 63 of the last 65 games at Memorial Stadium. On offense, Clemson is also off to a potent start statistically, averaging 489.3 total yards and 40.3 points per game through three contests. The Tigers are also averaging 216.7 rushing yards per contest, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, and Clemson has been highly efficient in converting 48.7% of third down chances.

Cade Klubnik leads the group as a former five-star quarterback recruit, and Will Shipley is a strong force on the ground. Shipley rushed for nearly 1,200 yards on 5.6 yards per carry last season, racking up 15 rushing touchdowns in the process, and he is averaging 6.3 yards per carry with 11 catches through three games in 2023. Florida State is also near the bottom of the ACC in allowing 391.3 total yards per game and 268.3 passing yards per game, opening potential avenues for Clemson to exploit. See which team to pick here.

