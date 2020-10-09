The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles are set to square off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame enters Saturday's showdown with a 2-0 record, while FSU is 1-2. Notre Dame is 20-0 in its last 20 games at home, while Florida State is winless in its last eight games on the road.

The Fighting Irish are favored by 20.5-points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Florida State over-under: 53.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Florida State money line: Notre Dame -1300, Florida State +800

What you need to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are coming off a dominant 52-0 victory over the South Florida Bulls in their last outing, thanks in large part to a strong ground game. Quarterback Ian Book scored three rushing touchdowns, while both C'Bo Flemister and Chris Tyree averaged over eight yards per carry. Notre Dame enters Saturday's showdown averaging 229.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 13th in the nation.

In addition to an explosive rushing attack, Notre Dame features an extremely stingy defense. In fact, the Fighting Irish are giving up just 6.5 points per game this season, which ranks second in the country.

What you need to know about Florida State

The Seminoles ran circles around the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last Saturday, and the extra yardage (531 yards vs. 307 yards) paid off. FSU strolled past Jacksonville State with points to spare, taking the contest 41-24. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14-0 deficit. FSU QB Jordan Travis was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 210 yards on 17 attempts, in addition to rushing for one score and 48 yards.

Florida State has also fared well against Notre Dame over the years. In fact, the Seminoles are 4-2 in their last six meetings against the Fighting Irish.

