Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis can add to his case to win the Heisman Trophy when he and the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. A fifth-year senior, Travis ranks 11th in the country in points responsible for per game (17.1) and 20th in the country in passing touchdowns (15). He is currently fourth in the Heisman Trophy odds, behind Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and LSU's Jayden Daniels. Meanwhile Wake Forest (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a victory over Pitt that ended a three-game losing streak.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. The Seminoles are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest spread: Seminoles -20.5

Florida State vs. Wake Forest over/under: 52 points

Florida State vs. Wake Forest money line: Seminoles -1405, Demon Deacons +808

FSU: The Seminoles rank fifth in the country in scoring offense (41.6 points per game)

WAKE: The Demon Deacons are seventh in the FBS in penalties per game (3.86)

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles have the country's most experienced offensive line. Florida State has nine offensive linemen who have started a game in their career, including six with at least 30 starts. This season that line has helped keep defenders out of the backfield at a high rate, ranking seventh in the country in tackles for loss allowed per game (3.71).

By contrast, the Seminoles face a Wake Forest offense that has struggled keeping defenders out of the backfield. The Demon Deacons rank last in the nation in tackles for loss allowed per game (8.71). That bodes well for a Florida State defense that had 10 tackles for loss earlier this season at Boston College. See which team to pick here.

Why Wake Forest can cover

The Demon Deacons have owned the series against Florida State recently. After losing 30 of the first 37 meetings against the Seminoles, Wake Forest has won the last three matchups. That includes a 31-21 victory last year in Tallahassee.

The Demon Deacons defense also have done an excellent job of bringing down opposing quarterbacks. Jacob Roberts (0.71 sacks per game) and Jasheen Davis (0.64) rank fourth and fifth in the ACC, respectively, in sacks per game. Earlier this season, Roberts and Davis each had three sacks in a 27-24 victory over Old Dominion. See which team to pick here.

