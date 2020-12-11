With a spot in the SEC Championship Game already secured, the No. 6 Florida Gators will close out the regular season when they host the LSU Tigers on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators (8-1) have won six straight games and are coming off a 31-19 victory at Tennessee. Win or lose against LSU, the Gators are set to face No. 1 Alabama in the conference title game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Tigers (3-5) have struggled with inexperience this season, one year after a historic run that ended with a College Football Playoff national championship. LSU is coming off a 55-17 loss against top-ranked Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook pegs the Gators as 23.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. LSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 67.5.

Florida vs. LSU spread: Gators -23.5

Florida vs. LSU over-under: 68 points

Florida vs. LSU money line: Gators -1600, Tigers +850

UF: QB Kyle Trask leads the country in passing touchdowns (38)

LSU: DE Ali Gaye ranks second in the SEC in tackles for loss (9.5)

Why Florida can cover



Trask is having a season that has put him in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy. The senior from Manvel, Texas, leads the country in passing touchdowns (38) and points responsible for per game (25.3). He also ranks second in the nation in passing yards per game (360.3) and third in total offense (369.0 yards per game). With Trask at the helm, the Gators lead the country in passing offense (376.7 yards per game).

In addition, Florida has a defense that has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage. The Gators lead the SEC with 29 sacks and 60 tackles for loss and they're coming off a season-high six sacks against Tennessee.

Why LSU can cover

LSU will be facing a Florida team at just the right time. One week after facing the Tigers, the Gators will square off with No. 1 Alabama for the SEC title and, most likely, a spot in the College Football Playoff. With that showdown looming, Florida could be best served by not pushing its key players a full four quarters against LSU. Even if Saturday's game gets out of hand, the Tigers have a chance to cover via the backdoor.

In addition, defensive end Ali Gaye has the ability to disrupt the Gators passing game. The 6-foot-6, 262-pound junior from Edmonds, Wash., ranks second in the SEC in tackles for loss (9.5). Last week against Alabama, he had a sack and two tackles for loss.

