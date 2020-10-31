The series between No. 10 Florida and Missouri is dead even with each team having won four games each since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, but most of the contests haven't been particularly compelling. Since Florida's 14-7 victory in 2012, the closest contest between the two was a 23-6 Gators victory last season. Otherwise, it's been all blowouts for the winning team.

Saturday's game could be one of the best in the series so far, though. Florida enters as 12.5-point favorite in what will be its first game since an Oct. 10 loss to Texas A&M. In that time, Missouri has morphed from an 0-2 team lacking an identity under first-year coach Elijah Drinkwitz to an offensively innovative team with a budding star at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak completed 50-of-64 passes for 607 yards and no interceptions in Missouri's victories over LSU and Kentucky.

The quarterback play may be key for the Tigers as Florida is expected to be down four starters, including three in the secondary, when they take the field in Gainesville. Can Missouri take advantage of a depleted defense or will Florida quarterback Kyle Trask continue to light it up with his star tight end Kyle Pitts? Here's how you can watch all the action on Saturday night from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network Alternate | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)*

* Available in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Game odds

Florida -12.5 | O/U 61.5

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Florida vs. Missouri series history

The Gators have won three of the last five games against the Tigers.