Another notable NFL player is expected to sign somewhere before the start of the 2024 season. Connor Williams, a veteran interior offensive lineman who played previously for the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, is currently speaking with multiple teams as he looks to pick his new team before training camp, via ESPN.

Williams, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 14 of the 2023 season, is expected to be ready for Week 1. Williams played in nine games last season for the Dolphins.

The 50th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Williams started 10 games for Dallas at left guard in 2018. Williams' blocking helped the Cowboys capture a playoff berth in addition to Ezekiel Elliott winning his second rushing title. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2019 but returned to play in each of the Cowboys' 16 regular-season games in 2020.

Despite a solid 2021 season (he allowed the fewest pressures of any Cowboys linemen that season), Williams was given the chance to test the open market in 2022. He ultimately signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins, where he started in each of his 26 games.

It's not a surprise that Williams is in talks with multiple teams, given his experience as well as the news that he is expected to be ready by Week 1. Here's a look at some of the best fits for the 27-year-old Williams.

This is a no-brainer. Jason Kelce, one of the greatest centers in NFL history, retired the offseason. And while Cam Jurgens might end up being a suitable replacement, the Eagles should still pursue Williams, a proven veteran who would at the very least provide competition for the Eagles' starting center job.

Protecting 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers is the Jets' top priority, so adding a veteran like Williams to the group only makes sense. The fact that starting interior lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries only adds to New York being a possibility for Williams. Money, though, is one of the things that makes the Jets a less likely scenario.

Los Angeles already has a solid line, but given Jim Harbaugh's affinity for offensive linemen, the Chargers have to be considered as a possible landing spot for Williams. It helps that Williams already has the experience of blocking for two franchise quarterbacks in Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, so the prospect of protecting Justin Herbert wouldn't faze him.

We don't need to say much more than the fact that the Giants' offensive line gave up 85 sacks last year. Big Blue would certainly benefit by adding Williams, who allowed just one sack in 497 snaps last season prior to his injury.

Similarly to the Jets, it's largely assumed that the Bears' top goal for 2024 is getting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams to the finish line healthy. Adding a player of Williams' caliber would do that while also giving some much-needed depth and versatility to Chicago's front.