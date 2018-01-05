Former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson to enter the 2018 NFL Draft

Lamar Jackson, the electric dual-threat quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals and winner of the 2016 Heisman Trophy, announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season with the Cardinals and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson won the coveted award in 2016, putting up 3,543 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. He followed it up in 2017 with 3,660 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns. The performance earned him a return trip to New York and a third place finish in Heisman voting behind Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound native of Pompano Beach, Florida, is known for his game-breaking ability as a runner, but showed tremendous poise in the pocket in a system under coach Bobby Petrino that was a nice blend of spread and pro-style passing principles, which helped Jackson develop into a solid passer.

Jackson is the No. 12 overall prospect in the latest CBS Sports NFL Draft projections, and the No. 2 quarterback behind Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph (No. 10 overall).