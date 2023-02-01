Oregon secured a major addition to its 2023 class on National Signing Day from four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, one of the fastest players in the country. Pleasant, a senior at Junipero Serra in Gardena, California, picked the Ducks over USC, UCLA, California and Boston College.

His commitment cements the Ducks with a top-10 class in the nation, featuring several of the best players from California. The cornerback in the fourth out of the top nine players in the state to sign with Oregon, joining receiver Jurrion Dickey, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and cornerback Daylen Austin. The Ducks also have the No. 12 transfer class.

Pleasant ranks as one of the top defensive backs in the nation and adds more speed to Dan Lanning's first full class with the Ducks. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Pleasant rates as the No. 104 overall recruit and the No. 8 cornerback in the Top247 rankings.

"His speed shows up on the football field and he's a dangerous player in all three phases of the game," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote while projecting Pleasant as a future Day 2 draft pick. "He's very quick breaking on the football and obviously has the top end speed to open up and run with anyone down the field. He has improved from a technique standpoint over the last year, playing with more patience and not trying to jump everything."

Pleasant ranks as one of the fastest athletes in the nation. He clocked a blistered 10.14 100-meter and 20.40 200-meter, both of which rank nationally as the top high school times of 2022. Pleasant put together strong performances in both the Polynesian Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game. He plans to run track in college.