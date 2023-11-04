Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Boise State 4-4, Fresno State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Boise State Broncos are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Valley Children's Stadium. Fresno State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, Fresno State earned a 31-24 victory over UNLV.

Mikey Keene looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Jalen Moss also helped out with an impressive 99 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Boise State made easy work of Wyoming on Saturday and carried off a 32-7 win. Boise State pushed the score to 29-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Wyoming had little chance of recovering from.

Boise State can attribute much of their success to Eric McAlister, who picked up 160 receiving yards and a touchdown. Maddux Madsen was another key contributor, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown while completing 80% of his passes.

Their wins bumped Fresno State to 7-1 and Boise State to 4-4.

As for their game on Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with Fresno State going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Fresno State beat Boise State 28-16 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Fresno State repeat their success, or does Boise State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a 3-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Fresno State.