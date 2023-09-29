The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs look to extend the nation's second longest winning streak to 14 games when they host the team with the longest active losing streak (14 games), the Nevada Wolf Pack, on Saturday night. Fresno State (4-0) defeated Kent State 53-10 in Week 4, while Nevada (0-4) fell to Texas State, 35-24. Last year Fresno State won this matchup easily, 41-14 in Reno, Nev.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. The Bulldogs are favored by 24.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. Nevada odds, while the over/under is 51 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Nevada vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Fresno State vs. Nevada:

Fresno State vs. Nevada spread: Fresno State -24.5

Fresno State vs. Nevada over/under: 51 points

Fresno State vs. Nevada money line: Fresno State -3247, Nevada +1288

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack haven't won since Sept. 2022, having most recently defeated Texas State, the same team that beat them last week. Nevada is surrendering 41.3 points per game thus far in 2023, third worst nationally, and every team it has faced has scored at least 31 points. There will be brighter days ahead for the Wolf Pack fanbase, but those aren't likely to start in central California this weekend.

Quarterback Brandon Lewis is the team's leading rusher and leading passer, having thrown for 550 yards and run for 171. He has not recorded a passing touchdown but has rushed for two scores. Averaging only 310.5 yards per game offensively, Nevada ranks among the bottom 15 teams nationally. Head coach Ken Wilson has a rebuilding project of epic proportions on his hands in Reno. See which team to pick here.

Why Fresno State can cover

Having outscored Arizona State and Kent State a combined 82-10 over the last two weeks, it seems like the Bulldogs are firing on all cylinders under head coach Jeff Tedform. Central Florida transfer QB Mikey Keene has been efficient, throwing for 1,205 yards and 12 scores, including 325 yards and four scores in Week 4 against the Golden Flashes. Wide receiver Erik Brooks has caught 32 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns and ranks ninth nationally in receiving yards.

After a 1-4 start in 2022, the Bulldogs righted the ship and haven't been defeated since. With a comfortable schedule ahead of them, it seems as if Fresno State is likely to be favored in every game for the remainder of the regular season. Assuming they can continue to play at a high level, the Bulldogs might be a prime candidate to represent the Group of 5 in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the year. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Fresno State vs. Nevada 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations.

