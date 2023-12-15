The New Mexico State Aggies (10-4) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) link up in the 2023 New Mexico Bowl on Saturday. The Aggies ended the regular season on a sour note. In the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game, Liberty defeated New Mexico State 49-35, snapping its eight-game win streak. Meanwhile, Fresno State has dropped three consecutive games. On Nov. 25, San Diego State outmatched the Bulldogs 33-18.

Kickoff from University Stadium in Albuquerque is set for 5:45 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 3.5-point favorites in New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, while the over/under for total points is 51.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State spread: Aggies -3.5

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State over/under: 51 points

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State money line: Aggies -180, Bulldogs +150

NMSU: Has hit the game total Under in 7 of last 9 away games

FRES: Has hit the 1H game total Under in 5 of last 7 games at home

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies have been able to comfortably move the ball all season long. New Mexico State ranked fourth in Conference USA in scoring (28.7), second in total offense (427.9) and third in rushing offense (203.1). Junior Diego Pavia, who is expected to be back from an elbow injury, is a dual-threat signal under center. Pavia has the accuracy to make throws at all three levels.

The New Mexico State native has thrown for 2,915 yards with a team-high 856 rushing yards and six rushing scores. Additionally, he's third in Conference USA in passing touchdowns (26). Pavia notched at least two passing scores in 10 games. In his last contest, he went 11 of 16 for 188 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He added 45 rush yards with one another touchdown.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State finished the campaign third in the Mountain West in passing offense (274) due to its exciting weapons. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene owns a great deep touch on his passes and has good pocket awareness. Keene ranks fourth in the Mountain West in passing yards (2,596) and third in passing touchdowns (21). On Oct. 28 versus UNLV, the Arizona native threw for 256 passing yards and four scores. He had three outings with four passing scores during the season.

Senior receiver Erik Brooks creates separation with ease due to his light feet. Brooks has the shiftiness to be slippery in open space and runs good routes. The California native leads the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (711) with five touchdowns. He's gone over 50-plus receiving yards in seven games. In his last outing, Brooks reeled in five passes for 53 yards.

How to make New Mexico State vs. Fresno State picks

