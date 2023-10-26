The Georgia Southern Eagles will look to remain perfect at home when they take on the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday night. The Eagles (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt), who are 4-0 at Paulson Stadium in 2023, are 8-2 on their home field since the start of 2022. The Panthers (6-1, 3-1 Sun Belt), who are coming off a 20-17 road win at Louisiana, are 3-0 away from home this season. Georgia State, which is 8-7 on the road since the start of 2021, is 3-1 in games played in Statesboro, Ga.

Kickoff from Paulson Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia Southern is averaging 318.7 yards passing per game, while Georgia State averages 233.6. The Eagles are 1-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 62.5. Before making any Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern spread: Georgia Southern -1

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern over/under: 62.5 points

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern: Georgia State -101, Georgia Southern -119

GSTU: The Panthers have hit the first half money line in 10 of their last 12 games (+10.50 units)

GS: The Eagles have hit the game total Under in eight of their last 12 games (+3.60 units)

Why Georgia Southern can cover

Fifth-year quarterback Davis Brin, a transfer from Tulsa, is already making a big impact with the Eagles. Dating back to his time at Tulsa, Brin has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 24 of his past 27 games. He enters Thursday's matchup having thrown for 2,122 yards on 217 of 325 passing with 14 touchdowns. He ranks second in FBS with 31 completions per game and is 11th in passing yards per game at 303.1.

Wide receiver Khaleb Hood is putting together one of the greatest receiving careers in school history. He has a school record of 208 career receptions for 2,334 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season, he set the school's single-season receptions record with 87 catches, and set the record for single-season receiving yards with 925. He has caught at least one pass in 25 consecutive games and has at least four catches in 20 straight games. See which team to back here.

Why Georgia State can cover

Senior quarterback Darren Grainger is off to the best start of his career. He has completed 130 of 187 passes (69.5%) for 1,632 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just two interceptions and a rating of 158.3. He is also the Panthers' second-leading rusher, carrying 79 times for 368 yards (4.7 average) and five touchdowns. His best game was in a 41-25 win at Charlotte on Sept. 16. In that game, he completed 27 of 33 passes (81.8%) for 466 yards and three scores. He also rushed 10 times for 23 yards and one TD.

Powering the Georgia State ground attack is senior running back Marcus Carroll. In seven games, he has surpassed 100 yards rushing five times, including a season-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Rhode Island on Aug. 31. He is coming off a 110-yard performance on 26 carries (4.2 average) in a 20-17 win at Louisiana on Saturday. For the season, Carroll has carried 169 times for 852 yards (5.0 average) and 10 touchdowns, and has 13 receptions for 146 yards (11.2 average). See which team to back here.

