The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and they'll seek to become back-to-back SEC champions when they take on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in the 2023 SEC Championship Game. This will be the third time that Kirby Smart and Nick Saban have squared off in the SEC title game and Saban has gotten the better of his former protege on both prior occasions. However, after Alabama took the SEC title in 2021, the Bulldogs went on to earn their revenge by beating Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship just five weeks later and this will be the first time these two programs have met since.

Kickoff for the 2023 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Alabama spread: Georgia -5.5

Georgia vs. Alabama over/under: 54.5 points

Georgia vs. Alabama money line: Georgia -217, Alabama +178

Why Georgia can cover

Since losing the 2021 SEC Championship Game to Alabama, the Bulldogs have ripped off 29 victories in a row and they can put themselves back into the College Football Playoff with a victory. Quarterback Carson Beck began the season as a huge question mark but has become the driving force behind one of the most prolific offenses in college football.

Beck is completing 72.6% of his passes and has thrown for 3,496 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. It looks like he'll get star tight end Brock Bowers back this week after he missed last week's game against Georgia Tech with ankle soreness. Bowers has 51 catches for 661 yards and has scored seven total touchdowns in nine games this season.

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide are on a 10-game winning streak since losing at home to Texas in Week 2. Jalen Milroe's miraculous touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal from the 31-yard line last week in the Iron Bowl helped keep Alabama's hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff alive and the Crimson Tide will be seeking their eighth SEC title in the last 12 years.

After briefly being benched earlier in the season, Milroe has gone on to pass for 2,526 yards and 21 touchdowns with only six interceptions while also rushing for 439 yards and 12 scores. Alabama has rushed for 954 yards over its last four games and will be looking to exploit a Georgia defense that has given up at least 150 rushing yards in three of its last four games.

How to make Georgia vs. Alabama picks

The model is leaning Under on the total and one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Georgia vs. Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship Game, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.