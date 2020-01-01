Georgia vs. Baylor odds, spread, line: 2020 Sugar Bowl picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to end the season on a high note when they represent the SEC against the Baylor Bears in the 2020 Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Kickoff is at 8:45 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sportsbooks list the Bulldogs as 4.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Baylor odds. Before you make any Georgia vs. Baylor picks or 2019 Sugar Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Georgia vs. Baylor spread: Georgia -4.5

Georgia vs. Baylor over-under: 41.5 points

Georgia vs. Baylor money line: Georgia -190, Baylor +170

UGA: 4-0 against the spread outside the state of Georgia in 2019

BAY: Bears have covered in five straight games

The model knows that Baylor had a surprisingly strong season, taking Oklahoma to the brink in the Big 12 title game in early December. Matt Rhule's team is strong on both sides of the ball, but particularly on defense, the Bears have advantages to exploit. Georgia's offense has been somewhat pedestrian compared to expectations, and Baylor has quality team speed to use against it. The Bulldogs are also shorthanded at wide receiver, potentially limiting explosiveness.

The model also knows that Georgia is the more talented team from top to bottom. Defensively, Georgia has put together a top-five mark nationally in terms of overall defensive efficiency. Baylor ranks outside of the top 20 nationally in offense despite facing a Big 12 slate of defenses, giving Georgia a clear advantage on that side of the ball.

