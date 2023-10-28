The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will meet the Florida Gators for the 102nd time on Saturday afternoon in a SEC on CBS matchup. This rivalry has seen the Bulldogs win 55 times in the all-time series, with Florida having 44 victories, and there being two ties. This year, Georgia is off to a 7-0 start with a 4-0 record in conference play. As for the Gators, they are 5-2 overall and sport a 3-1 record in the SEC. Star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is out.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bulldogs are 14-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Florida vs. Georgia odds, and the over/under for total points is 49. Before making any Georgia vs. Florida picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Georgia vs. Florida and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Florida vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Florida spread: Georgia -14

Georgia vs. Florida over/under: 49 points

Georgia vs. Florida money line: Georgia -582, Florida +421

Georgia vs. Florida picks: See picks here



Georgia vs. Florida streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

This Georgia squad is more explosive offensively than either of the previous title-winning teams as the Dawgs rank third in the nation with 509.4 yards per game. They also rank in the top 10 in the country in both passing yards per game and points per game. Georgia has offensive balance as it ran for a season-high of 291 yards in its last game, a win over Vanderbilt, which followed a season-high in passing with 435 yards through the air in a victory over Kentucky.

On defense, the Bulldogs have virtually no flaws. They boast top-10 national rankings in scoring defense, total defense, run defense and pass defense. Georgia has held its last two opponents to a combined 402 total yards, while Florida's defense isn't anywhere near as stout. The Gators gave up 465 yards in their last game, alone, to a South Carolina offense which ranks second-worst in the SEC in scoring. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Florida can cover

The Bulldogs may seem unbeatable on the field, but you can definitely get them versus the spread. Georgia has covered just once all season as it has a tendency to play to the level of its competition. The one ATS victory for the Bulldogs came in their one game versus a ranked opponent -- then-No. 20 Kentucky -- as the Dawgs have not covered against any unranked opponent, with Florida being unranked in each of the last four AP Top 25 polls.

Meanwhile, Florida is coming off back-to-back wins where it showed it can win in multiple ways. On Oct. 7, the Gators piled up 215 rushing yards on 7.2 yards per carry against Vanderbilt, and then a week later, Florida racked up 423 yards through the air along with three passing TDs against South Carolina. Billy Napier's squad has produced nearly 1,000 yards of total offense over the last two games, so the Gators enter in with plenty of momentum on that side of the ball. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Florida vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 55 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.