SEC East rivals meet in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon with a national time slot on CBS. The Florida Gators challenge the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in a rivalry battle at TIAA Bank Field. Florida is just 1-3 in SEC play and 4-3 overall after a 45-35 loss to LSU. Georgia is 7-0 and 4-0 in SEC action after winning the national title a season ago. Georgia is also 4-1 in the last five meetings, with Florida last winning in 2020.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 23.5-point favorites for this 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 56.5 in the latest Georgia vs. Florida odds. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

And before making any Florida vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Georgia and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Georgia vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -23.5

Florida vs. Georgia over/under: 56.5 points

Florida vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -2400, Florida +1150

FLA: The Gators are 3-4 against the spread this season

UGA: The Bulldogs are 4-3 against the spread this season

Florida vs. Georgia streaming: Paramount+



Why Florida can cover

Florida's rushing offense is dynamic. The Gators lead the country with 6.38 yards per carry this season, illustrating an impressive efficiency. Florida has three rushers with at least 330 rushing yards this season, and all three are averaging at least 6.3 yards per carry. As a team, the Gators are averaging more than 210 rushing yards per game, leading to 430.1 total yards per game. Florida is generating 31.4 points per game and, through the air, the Gators are averaging 8.3 yards per attempt.

Opponents have only five sacks against Florida all season, fewest in the SEC, and the Gators are converting 42.5% of third down chances. Anthony Richardson helps to unlock a diverse attack, with the dual-threat quarterback producing a pair of 100-yard rushing games in 2022, including 109 rushing yards and a touchdown against LSU in Florida's last contest.

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia's defense has been dominant over multiple seasons, with that unit leading the team to a national title last season. The team's defense is elite again, ranking in the top four of the country in scoring defense and total defense. This season, however, Georgia is also flying high on offense and putting up monster numbers. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the country in total offense, averaging 526.6 yards per game this season. Georgia is No. 4 in FBS with 7.26 yards per play, and the Bulldogs lead the SEC in third down efficiency at 52.4%.

Georgia has a 100% success rate on fourth down, and the Bulldogs have the best interception rate (0.38%) of any FBS team. The Bulldogs are prolific through the air and on the ground, with the passing game generating 329.9 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and only one interception. Georgia has allowed only seven sacks in seven games, and the Bulldogs are also averaging almost 200 rushing yards per game with 5.6 yards per carry and 24 rushing touchdowns. Four Georgia pass-catchers have at least 270 receiving yards this season, with tight end Brock Bowers leading the way as a projected first round pick in the NFL Draft.

How to make Florida vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with both teams projected to average more than 5.0 yards per carry from their running backs. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida vs. Georgia spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+.