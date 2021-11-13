The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to go 8-0 in SEC play for the first time in school history when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC on CBS game on Saturday. The Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) have been dominant, winning each of their last five games by no fewer than 17 points. The Volunteers (5-4, 3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 45-42 win at Kentucky. Georgia has won the last four meetings with Tennessee, although the series is tied 12-12-1 in games played in Knoxville. Georgia has a 25-23-2 lead in the all-time series.

The game from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia is averaging 430 yards of offense per game this season, 46th-best in the nation, while Tennessee averages 457.7, 21st-best. The Bulldogs are favored by 20 points in the latest Georgia vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before making any Tennessee vs. Georgia picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Tennessee. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Tennessee vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Tennessee spread: Georgia -20

Georgia vs. Tennessee over-under: 56 points

Georgia vs. Tennessee money line: Georgia -1400, Tennessee +800

UGA: The Bulldogs are 20-6 against the spread in their last 26 games as road favorites

TEN: The Volunteers are 11-23 ATS in their last 34 home games

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 6.6 points per game. They have trailed just twice this season and the defense has allowed just five touchdowns, while scoring three. Senior linebacker Channing Tindall leads Georgia with 45 tackles, including 21 solo, with one sack for four yards. He has registered at least three tackles in every game, including a season-high seven in three games.

Offensively, freshman tight end Brock Bowers has made a big first impression and leads the team in receptions with 28 for 493 yards (17.6 average) and six touchdowns. He has had three games with two TDs. In a game against UAB on Sept. 11, Bowers caught three passes for a season-high 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five catches for 101 yards (20.2 average) and two TDs against Kentucky on Oct. 16.

Why Tennessee can cover

Despite that, the Bulldogs are not a lock to cover the Georgia vs. Tennessee spread. That's because the Volunteers just knocked off a team that was ranked on the road last week and they've played other tough teams well. Tennessee dropped a 41-34 decision to No. 21 Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 and fell 31-26 at No. 15 Ole Miss on Oct. 16.

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker leads the Vols in total offense. He is tops in passing, completing 129 of 186 attempts (69.4 percent) for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice and has a rating of 190. He is second on the team in rushing, carrying 112 times for 457 yards (4.1 average) and four scores.

How to make Tennessee vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Georgia vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations?