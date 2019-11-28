Georgia WR Lawrence Cager could miss several weeks after suffering ankle injury, per reports

As No. 4 Georgia prepares to finish its regular season against rival Georgia Tech and then face No. 2 LSU in the SEC Championship Game, it appears it will do so without its top receiver. Multiple reports Thursday confirmed that wide receiver Lawrence Cager injured his ankle in practice on Wednesday, and the team fears the injury will cost him the next several weeks.

Cager already sat out Georgia's last game, a 19-13 win over Texas A&M, because of injuries to his shoulder and ribs. He's been banged up most of the previous month and didn't play his full share of snaps in wins over Kentucky or Auburn, either.

Cager, a graduate transfer from Miami (FL), has been one of Jake Fromm's favorite targets this season. He leads the Bulldogs in receptions (33) as well as yards (476) and has caught four touchdowns.

Odds are Cager's absence won't have a significant impact on Georgia's game against Georgia Tech, as the Bulldogs are 28-point favorites. It could be a detriment against an LSU team that the Bulldogs will likely have to outscore to beat in Atlanta, as the Tigers have one of the most potent offenses in the country. The good news is that with Cager missing so much time this year, younger players like freshmen George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, and Kearis Jackson have seen plenty of time. Pickens is second on the team in receptions, one behind Cager with 32, while Blaylock is third on the team in receiving yards with 270.