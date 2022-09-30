Who's Playing

Citadel @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Citadel 1-2; Appalachian State 2-2

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Citadel was not quite the Mercer Bears' equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. The game between them was not particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 17 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 32-28 to the James Madison Dukes. Appalachian State was up 28-10 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losses put Citadel at 1-2 and Appalachian State at 2-2. Neither Citadel (1-0 after losses) nor the Mountaineers (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.