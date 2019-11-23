How to watch Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
No. 19 Cincinnati (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 8-1; Temple 7-3
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Temple Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Temple will be hoping to build upon the 24-17 win they picked up against Cincinnati the last time they played in last October.
Temple was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tulane Green Wave last week, winning 29-21. The Owls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Jadan Blue, who caught 12 passes for 131 yards and one TD, and TE Kenny Yeboah, who caught five passes for 63 yards and two TDs.
Meanwhile, things were close when Cincinnati and the South Florida Bulls clashed, but the Bearcats ultimately edged out the opposition 20-17. Cincinnati's RB Michael Warren II was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 134 yards and one TD on 26 carries.
Temple is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Their wins bumped the Owls to 7-3 and the Bearcats to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Owls and the Bearcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.99
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Temple have won all of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Temple 24 vs. Cincinnati 17
- Nov 10, 2017 - Temple 35 vs. Cincinnati 24
- Oct 29, 2016 - Temple 34 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Sep 12, 2015 - Temple 34 vs. Cincinnati 26
