How to watch Florida St. vs. Boise St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida St. (home) vs. Boise St. (away)

Last Season Records: Florida St. 5-7-0; Boise St. 10-3-0;

What to Know

Florida St. and Boise St. will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Florida St. struggled last year, ending up 5-7. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last season and an in the First Responder Bowl, Boise St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Florida St. was 28th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 270.1 on average. Boise St. displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 14th in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 31 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Florida St. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Seminoles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Broncos.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seminoles, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 4 point favorite.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 92 degrees.