Who's Playing

No. 1 Clemson @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Clemson 4-0; Georgia Tech 2-2

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 0-5 against the Clemson Tigers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets and Clemson will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Georgia Tech strolled past the Louisville Cardinals with points to spare last Friday, taking the matchup 46-27. QB Jeff Sims had a stellar game for Georgia Tech as he passed for two TDs and 249 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. Sims had some trouble finding his footing against the Syracuse Orange three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Clemson ran circles around the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week, and the extra yardage (550 yards vs. 210 yards) paid off. Clemson was the clear victor by a 42-17 margin over Miami (FL). The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Tigers had established a 35-10 advantage. Their RB Travis Etienne was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 149 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Etienne's 72-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter. Etienne's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Clemson's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Miami (FL)'s offensive line to sack the QB five times. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Georgia Tech is now 2-2 while Clemson sits at 4-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets rank seventh in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with nine on the season. But the Tigers haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season. We'll see if their defense can keep Georgia Tech's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta,, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta,, Georgia TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last six years.