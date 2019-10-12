How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. No. 25 Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Houston 2-3-0; Cincinnati 4-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Houston is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium on Saturday. Houston won both of their matches against Cincinnati last season (33-30 and 40-16) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The Cougars made easy work of North Texas two weeks ago and carried off a 46-25 victory. RB Patrick Carr had a stellar game for Houston as he rushed for 139 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carr has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati lost to UCF when the two teams last met in November of last year, but they didn't allow UCF the same satisfaction this time around. The Bearcats came out on top in a nail-biter against UCF last Friday, sneaking past 27-24. The win was familiar territory for the Bearcats, who now have three in a row.
The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 2-3 and the Bearcats to 4-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Houston and the Bearcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cougars.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bearcats, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Houston have won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.
- Sep 15, 2016 - Houston 40 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 33 vs. Cincinnati 30
