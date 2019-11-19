How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Akron: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Miami (OH) vs. Akron football game
Who's Playing
Miami (Ohio) (home) vs. Akron (away)
Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 6-4; Akron 0-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (Ohio) is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Akron is stumbling in off of ten consecutive losses.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Miami (Ohio) coming into their matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons on Wednesday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Miami (Ohio) put a hurting on Bowling Green to the tune of 44-3. RB Jaylon Bester was the offensive standout of the game for the RedHawks, as he rushed for 85 yards and two TDs on nine carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Bester's 59-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, a win for Akron just wasn't in the stars as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 42-14 defeat to the Eastern Michigan Eagles. No one had a big game offensively for the Zips, but they got scores from WR Julian Hicks and WR Timothy Scippio. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Scippio's 87-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Scippio ended up with 91 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Miami (Ohio)'s victory lifted them to 6-4 while Akron's defeat dropped them down to 0-10. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The RedHawks are 10th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 307.5 on average. The Zips have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 13 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fred C. Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The RedHawks are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Zips.
Series History
Miami (Ohio) and Akron both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 41 vs. Akron 17
- Nov 07, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 24 vs. Akron 14
- Oct 08, 2016 - Akron 35 vs. Miami (Ohio) 13
- Nov 14, 2015 - Akron 37 vs. Miami (Ohio) 28
