How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)
Current records: North Carolina 2-8-1; NC State 7-3-1
What to Know
NC State will challenge North Carolina on the road at noon on Saturday. After the teams both made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between NC State and Louisville. NC State steamrolled Louisville 52-10. Ryan Finley and Reggie Gallaspy II were among the main playmakers for NC State as the former passed for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns and the latter rushed for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries. That makes it three straight good games from Finley.
As for North Carolina, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Duke, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. North Carolina blew past W. Carolina 49-26 last week. The win was a breath of fresh air for North Carolina as it put an end to their six-game losing streak.
Their wins bumped NC State to 7-3-1 and North Carolina to 2-8-1. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.50
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.
This season, North Carolina are 3-5-2 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 5-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
NC State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.
- 2017 - NC State Wolfpack 33 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 21
- 2016 - North Carolina Tar Heels 21 vs. NC State Wolfpack 28
- 2015 - NC State Wolfpack 34 vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 45
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Rivalry Week college football game 10,000...
-
Ga. Tech at Georgia pick, live stream
Who will come out on top in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game?
-
Florida at FSU pick, live stream
FSU faces the end of a 36-year streak of postseason appearances
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
The Game takes place for the 114th time on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
-
Big 12 gets its Oklahoma-Texas rematch
This is the Big 12 Championship Game the conference dreamed of when it was created
-
Rivalry Week expert picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season, and he's got picks you'll...