How to watch North Carolina vs. NC State: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

North Carolina Tar Heels (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)

Current records: North Carolina 2-8-1; NC State 7-3-1

What to Know

NC State will challenge North Carolina on the road at noon on Saturday. After the teams both made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between NC State and Louisville. NC State steamrolled Louisville 52-10. Ryan Finley and Reggie Gallaspy II were among the main playmakers for NC State as the former passed for 316 yards and 4 touchdowns and the latter rushed for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries. That makes it three straight good games from Finley.

As for North Carolina, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Duke, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. North Carolina blew past W. Carolina 49-26 last week. The win was a breath of fresh air for North Carolina as it put an end to their six-game losing streak.

Their wins bumped NC State to 7-3-1 and North Carolina to 2-8-1. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.50

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

This season, North Carolina are 3-5-2 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

NC State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Carolina.