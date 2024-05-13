Back in the middle of spring training, the Atlanta Braves were the overwhelming favorites in the NL East. As of March 16, the Braves were -340 to win the division with the Phillies at +350. The only division with a heavier favorite was the NL West with the Dodgers.

As we hit the middle of May, just about one-quarter of the way through the season, the Braves are not in first place. Sitting atop the NL East are the Phillies, though it's only two games. The Phillies actually have the best record in all of baseball with the Braves right in the rearview mirror.

I strongly believe the Phillies have staying power here. They've been slow starters each of the past two seasons before hitting their stride. Last year through 41 games, they were 20-21. In 2022, they were 19-22. We know where they ended up in those seasons, so to give themselves so much better a start provides hope that they can hang with the mighty Braves all year.

It's possible in thinking about the Phillies to have the powerful offense come to mind first, but their rotation this season has an argument as the best in baseball. It's not quite as top heavy as in the past two years. Zack Wheeler -- Sunday's stinker against the lowly Marlins notwithstanding -- and Aaron Nola are good, but Ranger Suárez has thrown like an ace and Cristopher Sánchez is very good. Spencer Turnbull was even outstanding before Taijuan Walker's return saw him move to the bullpen.

On the Braves' end, maybe the biggest selling point is the issues they've already dealt with. Ace Spencer Strider is done for the season while the offense has been disappointing, compared to last year and the expectations for this season. Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley in particular struggled in the early going. While we can expect a downturn from Marcell Ozuna, no one else is really overachieving. They won't get Strider back, but Max Fried is looking better and Chris Sale resembles his old self. The rest of the rotation has time to get settled.

And through all that, the Braves are still only two games off the best record in baseball. That's a pretty good sign that they'll end up at the top again, right?

The Phillies just don't seem like they're going to go away, though.

The odds have come closer together. The Braves are now -240 to win the division while the Phillies are +165. That's quite a move compared to preseason odds when 75% of the season remains. SportsLine projections have the Braves and Phillies both winning exactly 100 games. The Phillies win the division 50.3% of simulations with the Braves taking it in 49.3% of the time.

What looked to be the fifth-most competitive division out of six entering the season instead looks like it might really go down to the wire with two teams flirting with 100 wins. As I love to say here, that's all kinds of fun.

As for the Power Rankings, you won't be surprised to see the Phillies and Braves very close to the top here ...