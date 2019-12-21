How to watch San Diego State vs. Central Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch San Diego State vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ San Diego State
Current Records: Central Michigan 8-5; San Diego State 9-3
What to Know
The San Diego State Aztecs and the Central Michigan Chippewas have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. San Diego State and CMU will compete for holiday cheer in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium at 2 p.m. ET test. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Aztecs have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
San Diego State was able to grind out a solid victory over the BYU Cougars three weeks ago, winning 13-3. No one had a big game offensively for San Diego State, but they got one touchdown from TE Daniel Bellinger.
Meanwhile, CMU didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 26-21 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks two weeks ago. QB Quinten Dormady wasn't much of a difference maker for the Chippewas and threw one interception.
San Diego State's win lifted them to 9-3 while Central Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aztecs enter the matchup with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation. But the Chippewas come into the contest boasting the eighth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 35. We'll see if the Aztecs' defense can keep the Chippewas' running backs out of the end zone.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a 3-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
