Another day, another loss for the Chicago White Sox. The ChiSox dropped Thursday afternoon's series finale to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field (MIN 6, CWS 3) and fell to 3-22 on the young season. Every other team in baseball came into Thursday with at least six wins, and 25 of the other 29 teams had at least 10 wins.

Chicago did take a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning Thursday. Then Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers hit back-to-back home runs off of Mike Soroka, and Willi Castro gave the Twins the lead with an RBI single against lefty Tanner Banks. Thursday's win gave the Twins a badly needed four-game sweep. It was the ChiSox's seventh loss in a row.

With the loss, the White Sox are only the fourth team in baseball history to lose 22 of their first 25 games. Here are the other three:

This is the fourth time in history a team has lost 22 of their first 25 games but also somehow the second time in three years it's happened. Those 2022 Reds are infamous for team president Phil Castellini taunting frustrating fans with "Where you gonna go?" Not the company you want to keep, obviously.

To avoid a dreaded 100-loss season, Chicago will need to go 60-77 in their final 137 games, which is a .437 winning percentage. That may not sound daunting, but it is a 71-win pace, and we're talking about a team that has three (3) wins as the season reaches its four-week mark. Matching the 1962 New York Mets and their 40-120 record is very much in play for these ChiSox.

The White Sox went 61-101 last season and then traded away Dylan Cease, so no one expected them to win many games this year. This bad though? I'm not sure anyone expected this. Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada are hurt, and Eloy Jiménez was for a while as well, which has only made matters worse. This is shaping up to be one of the worst teams to ever play the game.