How to watch So. Miss vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Southern Miss vs. UTEP football game
Who's Playing
So. Miss (home) vs. UTEP (away)
Current Records: So. Miss 2-2-0; UTEP 1-2-0
What to Know
UTEP is 0-4 against So. Miss since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Conference USA battle as UTEP and So. Miss will face off at 7 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Miners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
The Miners might have drawn first blood against Nevada last week, but it was Nevada who got the last laugh. The Miners lost to Nevada by a decisive 37-21 margin. RB Treyvon Hughes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 47 points the game before, So. Miss faltered in their contest last week. They took a serious blow against Alabama, falling 49-7. So. Miss was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Miners are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. The Golden Eagles have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 92.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.99
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Miners.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Eagles, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 25-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - So. Miss 39 vs. UTEP 7
- Oct 14, 2017 - So. Miss 24 vs. UTEP 0
- Sep 24, 2016 - So. Miss 34 vs. UTEP 7
- Oct 31, 2015 - So. Miss 34 vs. UTEP 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
Hokies suffer worst home loss since '74
The Hokies, stunningly, have become a bottom-feeder program in the ACC
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Maryland vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
No. 12 Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland for a big Big Ten East showdown against the...
-
Maryland vs Penn State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Top Picks: College football best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game