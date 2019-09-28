How to watch So. Miss vs. UTEP: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

So. Miss (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: So. Miss 2-2-0; UTEP 1-2-0

What to Know

UTEP is 0-4 against So. Miss since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Conference USA battle as UTEP and So. Miss will face off at 7 p.m. ET at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Miners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Miners might have drawn first blood against Nevada last week, but it was Nevada who got the last laugh. The Miners lost to Nevada by a decisive 37-21 margin. RB Treyvon Hughes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 47 points the game before, So. Miss faltered in their contest last week. They took a serious blow against Alabama, falling 49-7. So. Miss was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Miners are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. The Golden Eagles have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 92.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.99

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Miners.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Eagles, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 25-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last five years.